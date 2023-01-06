Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $64,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 230,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

