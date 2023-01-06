Investors Buy High Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 30,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,118% compared to the typical volume of 713 call options.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.62, for a total transaction of 299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at 1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,820 shares of company stock worth $13,470,819 in the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,160,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $14,828,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EDR traded down 0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 137,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,254. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 34.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is 21.42 and its 200 day moving average is 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.