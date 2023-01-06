IOTA Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $505.04 million and $7.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002822 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011142 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
