iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 10.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.14. 237,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,589,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,577,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

