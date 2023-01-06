Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,389 shares of company stock worth $1,250,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

IRM stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 8,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

