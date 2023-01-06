iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 122,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,246 shares.The stock last traded at $116.30 and had previously closed at $115.49.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.