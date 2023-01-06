iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Increased by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 108,461 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

