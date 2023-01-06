iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stake Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $69.42 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

