iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 13.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

SHV opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

