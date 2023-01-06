iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $282.15.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

