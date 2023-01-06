iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IJR stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $115.24.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

