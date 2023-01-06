J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $455,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 0.3% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

