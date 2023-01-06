Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.21. 66,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 99,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$6.45 to C$6.10 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.