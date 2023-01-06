Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $97.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $123.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.90.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.