Joshua Kobza Sells 19,079 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,240,898.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,348. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

