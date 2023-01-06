Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 58.2% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and $96,079.71 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040892 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018711 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00235061 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.28190006 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $152,622.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.