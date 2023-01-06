JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

VOW3 opened at €127.12 ($135.23) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 12-month high of €195.14 ($207.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.75. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

