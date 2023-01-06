JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($42.55) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.24 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €41.71 ($44.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($61.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.66.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

