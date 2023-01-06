JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $26.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

