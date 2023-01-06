JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Roche Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

