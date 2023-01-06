JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $43.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.95.

BBWI stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

