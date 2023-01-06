Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Insider Purchases £10,100 in Stock

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC – Get Rating) insider Simon Baker acquired 5,000 shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($12,168.67).

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 201.74 ($2.43). 12,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.33. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 179 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.33.

About Jupiter Green Investment Trust

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

