Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Insider Purchases £10,100 in Stock

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC – Get Rating) insider Simon Baker acquired 5,000 shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($12,168.67).
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 201.74 ($2.43). 12,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.33. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 179 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.33.
About Jupiter Green Investment Trust
