Kalos Management Inc. Has $958,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IVV stock traded up $6.38 on Friday, reaching $387.51. 165,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,859. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

