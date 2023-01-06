Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.0771 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $66.40 million and approximately $555,566.54 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00447640 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.01736029 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.82 or 0.30580412 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
