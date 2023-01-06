Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 47.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

K opened at $71.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.