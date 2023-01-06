Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,978,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,159,259. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

KDP opened at $35.29 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

