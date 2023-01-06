Keybank National Association OH Has $12.60 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of Lincoln National worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

