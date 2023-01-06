Keybank National Association OH Has $21.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,736 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $82.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.