Keybank National Association OH Purchases 34,343 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of Allstate worth $34,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

