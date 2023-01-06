Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

