Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,102 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

