Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $25.46 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.46 million and approximately $253,779.82 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00243967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,589,070 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

