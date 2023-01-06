Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Up 5.2%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 148.87 ($1.79). 14,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 8,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.70).

Kooth Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £50.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.65.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

