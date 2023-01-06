Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,330. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $293.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $233.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.25.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

