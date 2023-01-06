Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.