Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

SWIM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 1,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.50 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Latham Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Latham Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

