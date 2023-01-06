Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.40

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $19.39. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 5,401 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 30.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.