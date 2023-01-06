LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 947,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on LianBio from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

LianBio Price Performance

LIAN stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 57,558,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,116,000 after buying an additional 998,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 695,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 128,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LianBio by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

