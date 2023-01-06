Lido DAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $58.07 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00007839 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $58.07 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,454,543 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

