Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,947. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 245,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 721.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

