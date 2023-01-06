Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

