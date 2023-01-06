LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 6.6%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 3,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 613,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

LivePerson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

