Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,055.11

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,055.11 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00450874 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.64 or 0.01764327 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.03 or 0.30803255 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

