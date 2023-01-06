Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of low-end to mid-point of $8.161-8.401 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. 12,740,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,991,596. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

