Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 137,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

