Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $55.85 million and $92,537.77 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041101 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018701 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00234857 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001799 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $78,593.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

