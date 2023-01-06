Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 34,588 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,991,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,453,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

