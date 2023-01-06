Mark Mccaffrey Sells 5,098 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 610,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GoDaddy

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

