Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

