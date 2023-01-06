Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 32 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $375.62 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $595.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.58 and a 200-day moving average of $411.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

